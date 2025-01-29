MTA fall 2024 customers count survey results show improved customer satisfaction

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA) customers count survey results for fall 2024 have been released. The MTA first launched the survey on Oct. 15 and received responses from 82,222 customers. The MTA says the results showed increased overall satisfaction from its Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad (MNR) riders and increases in feeling safe on subways and buses.

“We are grateful for the more than 80,000 customers who took the time to provide insight for every aspect of their transit experience,” said MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara. “These surveys are so essential in our effort to understand what is working and what areas we can focus on to improve the customer journey in every MTA mode.”

“The MTA has greatly expanded its surveying approach to listen to its customers more regularly, more deeply and to take action as a result,” said MTA Chief of Strategic Initiatives Jon Kaufman. “Improved results in LIRR can be linked to their ongoing commitment to improve and robustly addressing customer concerns, most recently improving the transfer experience through Jamaica and enhancing peak service schedules. Feedback from customers on how they perceive safety at specific stops and lines helps the MTA and [New York Police Department] NYPD work together in a targeted manner and the fall 2024 safety scores also improved.”

LIRR

MTA notes that in fall 2024, overall satisfaction on the LIRR reached 76 percent, a six-point increase from spring 2024. Focusing on on-time performance through Jamaica Station and the transfer experience are key factors in the improvement. According to MTA, satisfaction with the transfer experience is up six points to 63 percent While satisfaction with service reliability also improved two points to 82 percent. Peak service frequency rose four points to 71 percent and satisfaction with on-time performance increased by two points to 78 percent. Several other attributes saw increases, including satisfaction with frequency of delays and seat availability.

According to MTA, nine branches saw significant increases in overall satisfaction and all branches now have satisfaction scores above 70 percent, besides Oyster Bay, which increased eight points to 68 percent.

MTA says customers are noticing the added focus on restroom cleanliness through the LIRR’s restroom survey. Satisfaction with restroom cleanliness is up, both for restrooms at stations at 73 percent, up four points, and for restrooms on board at 45 percent, up four points.

“One of my main goals when I assumed the presidency of the LIRR was to create an amazing customer experience, every day, on every train,” said LIRR President Rob Free. “This incredible jump in customer satisfaction shows that we are in fact achieving it. The LIRR continuously monitors data and customer feedback to improve the reliability and customer experience of our service. On-time performance is at record highs, schedules are more convenient and this makes our customers happy.”

MNR

MTA says MNR continues to be the highest-rated agency, with an overall customer satisfaction rating of 85 percent, up from 83 percent in spring 2024, with increases across all lines. The Hudson line was the highest performing line, with satisfaction increasing three points to 86 percent. The Harlem line improved to 85 percent, up two points and the New Haven line increased one point to 84 percent.

“Customers throughout the Metro-North service region are experiencing record on-time performance, accessibility upgrades and station improvements NR and upcoming capital investments will further improve the safe and reliable railroad that our riders deserve,” said MNR President Catherine Rinaldi.

New York City Transit subways and buses

MTA notes that nearly half of subway customers are satisfied with the subway overall, up two points to 49 percent from 47 percent in the spring 2024 survey. The overall increase in satisfaction is likely driven by higher satisfaction with safety, 56 percent of customers feel safe on trains, up from 45 percent in the spring and 51 percent of customers feel safe in stations, up from 44 percent. Customers are also more likely to be satisfied on board at 58 percent, up from 54 percent in the spring.

According to MTA, overall satisfaction with Express Bus is at 69 percent, up from 67 percent in the spring. MTA notes that on Staten Island, which makes up 45 percent of the sample, customer satisfaction increased six points to 63 percent. Satisfaction on Local Bus is at 53 percent, down from 57 percent in spring 2024. MTA says the main drivers of the satisfaction decline for Local Bus are service reliability, waiting times and frequency of delays.

“Improving the perception of safety on the subway and bus systems is a constant work in progress, but it is encouraging to see the presence of MTA employees and police officers is making a difference,” said New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “We will continue to deliver on our core priorities of improving safety and service in the coming months, bringing customers a smoother and more reliable transit experience."

Access-A-Ride

MTA notes Access-A-Ride's overall satisfaction is at 67 percent, on par with 68 percent in the spring 2024 survey. On-time pickup is the most important driver of overall satisfaction and 64 percent said they were satisfied with on-time pickup in fall 2024. Satisfaction with travel times is at 71 percent and driver courtesy is at 75 percent.