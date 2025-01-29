OCTA unveils 2025 Board and CEO Strategic Initiatives and Action Plan

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) revealed its 2025 Board and CEO Strategic Initiatives and Action Plan on Jan. 27.

According to the authority, each year, the newly selected OCTA Board Chair works with the OCTA CEO to create and present the document that guides the agency’s efforts throughout the coming year. The initiatives are then presented to the full 17-member board.

During the presentation of the 2025 plan, OCTA Board Chair Doug Chaffee and OCTA CEO Darrell E. Johnson shared the agency will be focusing on continuing to deliver the public with a transportation network that is balanced, reliable and equitable while remaining fiscally responsible and resilient during the coming year.

"This action plan is our roadmap for how to deliver on the promises made to voters through Measure M, to provide a reliable and equitable transportation system,” Chaffee said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board to continue improving Orange County’s transportation network in the months ahead."

The overarching initiatives for OCTA in 2025 include:

Providing the public with a balanced, sustainable and equitable transportation system.

Ensuring organization resiliency through fiscal and environmental responsibility.

Upholding organizational excellence, diversity and collaboration.

According to the authority, to support those initiatives, OCTA staff presented to the board an action plan with 109 planned milestones for the year.

“By laying out these priorities at the start of the year, we ensure that OCTA Board members and staff are working together on an ambitious, equitable and sustainable plan to keep Orange County moving safely and efficiently,” Johnson said.