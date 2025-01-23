Nashville Mayor O’Connell creates Advisory Committee on Transportation for Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program

Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O’Connell has signed Executive Order No. 54, creating the Advisory Committee on Transportation for the Choose How You Move Transportation Improvement Program. The committee will include both technical experts and community voices to provide feedback on the implementation of Choose How You Move. The city of Nashville notes 66 percent of voters approved the transportation program on the Nov. 5, 2024, ballot.

"Choose How You Move is a program built with more than a decade of input from Nashvillians, and this committee will help ensure our community voices remain at the center of this generational effort to improve our transit system," Mayor O'Connell said. "Thousands of ideas from residents helped shape this program, and as we move into implementation, it's important to keep Nashvillians engaged and informed about how we are investing in ourselves to shape our transportation future."

The advisory committee will be composed of no more than 15 members, including the Vice Mayor (or designee), five members elected by the Metro Council and nine members appointed by the mayor. Members will include people from the non-profit, private and public sector, interested citizens or elected officials. Appointed members will serve two-year terms.

The new Transportation Advisory Committee for Choose How You Move implementation will meet regularly and work directly with the soon-to-be-hired chief program officer. The committee will be asked to provide the following in support of program implementation: