CTDOT releases FY 2025-2029 capital plan

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) has released its five-year capital plan, which totals more than $16 billion in funding for transportation-related infrastructure projects for federal fiscal years (FY) 2025-2029.

“These investments represent a bold, multi-year commitment to making transportation safer, more accessible and easier to use,” said CTDOT Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Whether someone is driving, biking, walking or using public transit, we are delivering projects statewide to improve mobility, enhance safety, reduce carbon emissions and create more opportunities for our residents and businesses.”

CTDOT anticipates programming approximately $5.02 billion in federal and state capital funding for all transportation modes in FY 2025. The 2025 Capital Program includes approximately:

$2.71 billion for bus and rail, including the WALK Bridge in Norwalk, various train stations along the Waterbury Branch Line and a new train station in Enfield.

$210.9 million to support renovating transportation facilities across the state, including a bus transit garage in Preston and a CTDOT maintenance facility in Avon.

Members of the public can provide comments on the five-year capital plan. CTDOT notes the public comment period ends Feb. 11, 2025. More details on the five-year Capital Plan can be found on CTDOT’s website.