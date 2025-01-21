Garrett County Government to allocate funding in support of local rural transit system

The Garrett County Government Board of County Commissioners in Maryland is working to support its local public transportation network, Garrett Transit Service (GTS), to help ensure its continuity—at least for the short term.

The Garrett County Government says that maintaining a rural transit system like GTS is no easy task. Funding challenges, federal regulations and staffing shortages have made it increasingly difficult for GTS to meet the needs of a geographically dispersed population. The Garrett County Government says that while it isn’t directly responsible for managing or funding the local public transportation network, it recognizes how much of a lifeline this transit service is to the Garrett County community. GTS helps to connect residents to work, medical appointments and essential services and provides special programs to assist its senior members, individuals with disabilities and low-income families.

When the Garrett County Community Action Committee (GCCAC), the administrator of the GTS program, announced a budget shortfall and proposed limiting services to in-county trips only, the Garrett County Commissioners pledged support to sustain these services.

“While public transportation isn’t something the county directly funds, as soon as we knew the need, we were able to step up with this one-time allocation,” said Garrett County Commissioner Paul Edwards. “This allocation gives Community Action and GTS the time and resources they need to evaluate operations and plan for a sustainable future.”

GCCAC has a projected transportation program deficit of $489,709 for its 2025 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, 2025. To address this shortfall, the commissioners will allocate $367,000 to maintain the transportation services.

Garrett County Government notes that the difference between the GTS program shortfall and the funded amount is based on dutiful coverage through the county’s fiscal year, ending June 30, 2025. Any additional county funding allocations beyond June 30, 2025, must be evaluated during the upcoming fiscal year 2026 county budget process.

According to the Garrett County Government, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic medical transportation services generated significant revenue for GTS but have endured a sharp decline in recent years. During the pandemic, federal relief programs provided crucial budget supplements to GCCAC, offering support until 2024. Simultaneously, GTS increased wages by approximately 30 percent over the past three years to meet minimum wage requirements and stay competitive in the labor market.

The convergence of flat state funding, the expiration of pandemic-related relief and rising operational costs created financial strain for GCCAC and, by extension, GTS, culminating in the budget challenges and pivotal decisions the organization now faces.

“We were fortunate to have pandemic recovery dollars to supplement GTS the past few years, but that funding ended in October. We are incredibly grateful for the county’s quick response to this need,” said GCCAC President and CEO Chris Mullett. “This funding allows us to maintain essential services for our community, including limited out-of-county transportation, while we work on long-term solutions.”

The commissioners’ support gives GCCAC time to stabilize and evaluate its operations. New leadership at GCCAC also has been brought on board to assess the system and recommend improvements. These efforts aim to ensure that the GTS program can operate efficiently while meeting the needs of the community well into the future.