RTA of Northern Illinois releases Transforming Transit

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Northeastern Illinois has released Transforming Transit, a $1.5 billion vision aimed at shaping the future of transit funding and governance ahead of the 2025 legislative session, which the agency says must resolve transit’s historic funding gap.

According to the RTA of Northern Illinois, the Chicago region’s system is facing a fiscal cliff beginning in 2026. The $770 million gap represents 20 percent of the regional operating budget. The agency notes the Illinois legislature must put forth a sustainable funding solution by the end of its spring session this May to avoid service cuts and fare increases at catastrophic and unprecedented levels.

The agency, along with Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) and the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning and advocacy organizations, are advocating for $1.5 billion in new annual operating funding from state and local sources to not only fill the budget gap, but double down on service in ways that will increase ridership, stimulate the economy and mitigate climate change. According to the RTA of Northern Illinois, Transforming Transit lays out what improvements to the regional system could be possible with this level of sustainable operations funding, coupled with governance reforms aimed at improving rider experience regionwide.

“Our regional transit system has been drastically underfunded for decades while systems in New York, Boston and Philadelphia get up to 50 percent of their funding from their state governments. State funding here makes up about 17 percent,” said RTA of Northern Illinois Executive Director Leanne Redden. “We know our riders deserve world-class service. To provide it, we need to secure sustainable funding, and this document describes exactly what our riders and our region could get out of this level of investment.”

Up to 50 percent reduction in wait times

With $1.5 billion in additional operating funding from state and local sources and continued capital investment, RTA of Northern Illinois notes service investments would include more frequency on existing routes, route extensions, more routes offering weekend and off-peak service or new routes. The agency notes adequate funding would allow a strengthened RTA of Northern Illinois to oversee region-wide service standards that cut customer wait times for transit by as much as 50 percent. Examples of potential rider impacts include:

City rail wait time of three to six minutes: The ‘L’ Line could operate every five to 10 minutes all day, every day, which would bring more convenient service midday, evenings and overnight throughout the week.

The ‘L’ Line could operate every five to 10 minutes all day, every day, which would bring more convenient service midday, evenings and overnight throughout the week. City rapid bus wait time of four to eight minutes: City rapid bus service could run every 10 minutes or less all day, every day on at least 40 routes, meaning faster bus service on these corridors for all trip types, not just during rush hour.

City rapid bus service could run every 10 minutes or less all day, every day on at least 40 routes, meaning faster bus service on these corridors for all trip types, not just during rush hour. City local bus wait time of six to 12 minutes: Local buses on less busy corridors could run every 15 minutes or less, serving as feeder routes to rapid bus and rail stations. RTA of Northern Illinois notes this level of frequency connects riders to the regional network with a single transfer.

Local buses on less busy corridors could run every 15 minutes or less, serving as feeder routes to rapid bus and rail stations. RTA of Northern Illinois notes this level of frequency connects riders to the regional network with a single transfer. Regional rapid bus wait time of seven to 15 minutes: Regional rapid bus service routes could run every 15 to 30 minutes seven days per week, which can connect riders to employment centers and other destinations with faster service, especially where rail service is not available.

Regional rapid bus service routes could run every 15 to 30 minutes seven days per week, which can connect riders to employment centers and other destinations with faster service, especially where rail service is not available. Regional rail wait time of 15 to 30 minutes: As commuter rail services transition to a regional rail service structure, RTA of Northern Illinois notes it could lead to an increase of frequency on select lines to 30 to 60 minutes all day every day—not just during rush hour, meaning reducing midday gaps in service and increasing evening and weekend service.

As commuter rail services transition to a regional rail service structure, RTA of Northern Illinois notes it could lead to an increase of frequency on select lines to 30 to 60 minutes all day every day—not just during rush hour, meaning reducing midday gaps in service and increasing evening and weekend service. Regional local bus wait time of 20 to 30 minutes: Regional local bus service could run every 45 to 60 minutes seven days per week, meaning better service on weekends, midday and evenings and better connections to rail lines.

Historic restructuring of the region’s transit governance

The RTA of Northern Illinois is proposing a historic restructuring of the region’s transit governance to maximize the impact of new operating funding and ensure all riders experience an improved, reliable, efficient, integrated transit network.

While seeking new funds, the agency is working with CTA, Metra and Pace to increase efficiencies and achieve cost savings. The agency is proposing that any new operating funding beyond filling the budget gap can only be used for operations to improve and expand service—not to fund administrative or management positions.

The agency says a stronger RTA of Northern Illinois would play a key role in saving costs through consolidating similar functions. The agency estimates overhead efficiencies of $50 million a year and says a fare increase of 10 percent would generate $50 million, bringing the agency and rider contribution to partly addressing the cliff to $100 million.

A fully integrated and accountable regional transit system

Rather than distributing key responsibilities across organizations as is done today, the RTA of Northern Illinois’ proposed reforms would result in one agency, them, being accountable to riders and legislators on the most important systemwide issues, including fares, service quality and capital investment. The agency notes state law currently does not empower the RTA of Northern Illinois to engage proactively in these interrelated areas and doesn’t grant the agency the authority to institute changes and improvements throughout the year.

According to the agency, Transforming Transit envisions the reforms resulting in a regional fare policy established by the RTA of Northern Illinois, regional service standards and enforcement mechanisms and capital project prioritization based on agency evaluation and level of need.

Integrated fares and customer service

To transform the customer experience, the agency says a strengthened RTA of Northern Illinois would serve as the rider hub for fares and customer service, combining many free and reduced fare programs into one and creating the potential to launch additional enhancements, such as a single, unified regional app to ensure access to simple, easy-to-understand fares and discount programs for all riders. Additionally, future investments in rider information solutions can be centrally located at the RTA of Northern Illinois. The agency says this could take the form of better digital signage at transit stations and stops, with arrival information from all relevant operators.

Fast, reliable service guaranteed by a single accountable public agency

To realize the vision of transforming the regional transit system, a strengthened RTA of Northern Illinois with the additional $1.5 billion in annual funding would set minimum performance standards for efficient, reliable and safe transit services in different parts of the region. According to the agency, these standards would include required levels of coverage, hours and frequency by mode and geography, and funding would be allocated in part by operators’ ability to deliver service that meets standards. The RTA of Northern Illinois would engage with third-party operators to fill service gaps, including providing vouchers to riders for first and last mile gaps or cancelled service.

Capital project prioritization

To fully leverage a transformational investment in transit service, the RTA of Northern Illinois says a strengthened agency would evaluate all major capital projects on key metrics, including impact on accessibility, job access, equity and climate as part of project selection and inclusion in the five-year capital program. RTA of Northern Illinois says this could lead to the agency leading planning for projects that cross operators and geographic boundaries, achieving a level of coordination and advocacy that would win scarce federal grant dollars

“A Chicago where public transit isn’t just an option, but the obvious choice for travel, is within our reach,” said RTA of Northern Illinois Board Chair Kirk Dillard. “Frequency unlocks freedom; the freedom to step outside and trust that a bus or train will be there. It’s the kind of freedom that transforms a city, connects a region and opens doors to opportunity for everyone.”