STV receives second consecutive five-year contract from Maryland Department of Transportation

The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has awarded STV a five-year task order contract to provide a range of consulting services related to rolling stock, including both bus and passenger rail vehicles.

The projects included under this task order will allow the Maryland Transit Administration to procure new rolling stock to meet changing customer demands or keep existing equipment in a state of good repair via upgrades and overhauls. The task order is the second consecutive five-year contract STV has received from the transit agency.

“Through sustained collaboration with the Maryland Transit Administration for more than 25 years, STV has demonstrated its capacity to efficiently manage the agency’s rolling stock and we’re excited to take on an even greater role as part of this new contract,” said STV Vice President and Project Manager Kevin Carmody. “Our team possess a deep understanding of the Maryland Transit Administration’s needs, which includes upgrading heavy rail and light rail vehicles and equipment as well as supporting the procurement of buses including zero-emission vehicles in Maryland.”

As part of recent agency task orders, STV has assisted the Maryland Area Rail Commuter system with overhauling and repairing support and inspection services; provided engineering and inspection for the installation of the fluid management system for the Maryland Transit Administration’s bus fleet; and conducted acceptance testing for light-rail vehicles following an overhaul. The firm also helped the administration procure new zero-emission battery electric buses that are a part of the agency’s larger pilot future planning.