SDOT to begin construction of Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Project in Fremont and Westlake neighborhoods in February

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) will begin construction in the Fremont and Westlake neighborhoods on the Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor Project in February. The project, which started construction in June 2024, will maintain and modernize streets, replace aging utilities, and improve transportation infrastructure in some of Seattle’s most vibrant neighborhoods and business districts. Major work includes replacing a 100-year-old water main under Fremont Avenue North between North 34th St. and North 35th St., replacing old street pavement, and upgrading sidewalks, crossings and bus loading areas.

SDOT notes Route 40 is the fifth-highest ridership route in King County Metro’s bus network, with more than 8,500 average daily weekday riders. According to SDOT, the project is expected to provide an overall five to 10 percent transit travel time savings, including a 14 to 17 percent improvement from Ballard to Downtown. The project will also improve the street and build a mix of transportation infrastructure upgrades to make it safer and easier for residents to get around.

Route 40 improvements include:

47 upgraded ADA-accessible curb ramps

Eight upgraded bus stop zones

Three miles of business access and transit only lanes or freight and bus only lanes

Construction is expected to continue through 2025.