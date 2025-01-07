Latinos In Transit announces four new board members for 2025

Latinos In Transit (LIT) Board of Directors has appointed four new board members to help lead the organization into a year of growth and expanded programming in 2025. After a nationwide call for applications from its members in November 2024, candidates from across the country were evaluated and selected for their participation and alignment with LIT’s mission and strategic goals.

The newly appointed board members are:

Monica Téllez-Fowler, CEO and president, Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA)

Monica Téllez-Fowler is an accomplished transit leader who graduated from the inaugural LIT Leadership Academy in 2022 and has since actively contributed to the organization through panel discussions and service on LIT’s Finance, Budget and Audit Committee. With extensive experience in infrastructure financing and leadership, Téllez-Fowler has spearheaded major projects like the $10.5 billion Interstate 5 bridge replacement and the $8 billion LinkUS Mobility Initiative at COTA. Beyond her professional achievements, she is dedicated to community service, supporting underrepresented groups through various nonprofit and volunteer roles. She will serve on the Finance, Budget and Audit Governing Committee.

“I am incredibly honored to join Latinos In Transit’s Board of Directors. As a lifelong public transportation customer, I know firsthand how access to transit is a pathway to prosperity. I am proud of this opportunity to advocate for equitable, innovative transportation solutions that uplift all our communities and ensure that our diverse voices shape the future of mobility,” Téllez-Fowler said.

Rosa Medina-Cristobal, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)

Rosa Medina-Cristobal brings over 25 years of experience in public administration to the board. She has significantly impacted the public sector and public transportation at agencies such as VIA Metropolitan Transit and Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority. Starting as a human resources (HR) intern with the city of Grand Prairie, Texas, she advanced her career through various roles in both HR and transit operations before assuming her current role at DART. Recognized as one of Mass Transit magazine’s 40 Under 40 in 2013, Medina-Cristobal is an alumna of Leadership APTA and several other prestigious transit leadership programs. She has been instrumental in leading LIT’s Avanzando Workforce Task Force and will continue to serve as chair, focusing on expanding mentorship programming in 2025.

"I am deeply honored and thrilled to embark on this next chapter as a member of the Latinos In Transit Board. Workforce development has always been a cornerstone of my professional passion, and the opportunity to champion and support fellow Latinos and Latinas in their transit career journeys is both inspiring and rewarding. Representing Dallas Area Rapid Transit in this capacity underscores my commitment to fostering meaningful connections and driving impactful change. LIT’s dedication to empowering our community and advancing opportunities is transformative, and I am proud to contribute to this vital mission. ¡Adelante!," Medina-Cristobal said.

Jose Hernandez, senior marketing manager, Metrolink

Jose Hernandez has been an active member of LIT since 2022, contributing to the Marketing & Communications Committee and enhancing the Leadership Summit experience. As a panelist at the 2023 Leadership Summit and "Café con LIT" events, he has supported member engagement and professional development. Currently with Metrolink, Hernandez leverages his industry connections to advance transportation equity and community engagement, while working to expand LIT’s influence in Southern California. He will continue to serve on the Marketing & Communications Committee, co-chair the Membership Committee and play an integral role on the Leadership Summit planning team.

“I am honored to join the board of directors of Latinos In Transit, an organization that has deeply resonated with me since I first became a member. The mission and the incredible people of LIT have inspired me from the start, and I am excited to contribute to advancing the organization’s goals of fostering greater diversity in leadership and shaping a more inclusive future for our industry,” Hernandez said.

Anthony Valdiosera, CEO and president, VST Engineering

Anthony Valdiosera brings over 15 years of expertise in the transportation and transit industry, specializing in the design and project management of rail, road and highway projects. As a dedicated member of LIT’s Small Business Committee, he has been instrumental in building strategic partnerships and fostering collaboration on the West Coast, advancing LIT’s mission to empower diverse communities in the transit sector. In his upcoming role as chair of the Small Business Committee in 2025, he will lead initiatives to support small businesses and champion diversity within the industry.

“I am thrilled to join the Latinos In Transit Board of Directors and bring my perspective as a small business owner to the table. Small businesses are the backbone of innovation and growth, and I’m passionate about creating opportunities for others who dream of starting their own ventures. By working together, we can help remove obstacles, foster collaboration, and empower small businesses to thrive in the transit industry and beyond,” Valdiosera said.

These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to LIT’s mission of advancing Latinos and other minorities in the transit industry. All four have been actively participating on LIT committees and will join the board to drive committee programming in 2025.

The addition of these new board members brings the total board count to 15 voting members and one non voting member. The board composition now includes nine male members and seven female members, with representation across key sectors: eight members from public transit agencies, five from the private sector, two from small businesses and one from the nonprofit sector.

In alignment with LIT’s strategic plan, the selection committee utilized an evaluation matrix to ensure diverse regional representation. The 2025 board now includes five directors from the West, four from the Southwest, three from the Southeast, three from the Midwest and one from the Mid-Atlantic region. Efforts will be focused on expanding representation in the Northeast region for 2026. Individuals from the Northeast interested in joining the board are encouraged to engage with LIT committees in 2025.

"The addition of these exceptional leaders marks an exciting chapter for Latinos In Transit. Their diverse expertise and shared passion for advancing equity in the transit industry will strengthen our efforts to empower communities and drive innovation nationwide. We look forward to a transformative year ahead," said LIT Board President Herold Humphrey.

The newly appointed board members will join the current LIT officers and directors, including Herold Humphrey as president, Elizabeth Carter as vice president, Eugenio Bonet as treasurer, Megan Perrero as secretary, and Carmen Garcia, Rick Pulido, Jose Feliciano, Mariela Garcia-Colberg, Lina Aragon, and Dietter Aragon as directors. Hector Vargas will serve as a nonvoting director.