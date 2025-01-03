Community Transit Board approves sustainability policy

The Community Transit Board of Directors approved a sustainability policy and authorized CEO Ric Ilgenfritz to implement a five-year sustainability action plan.

Community Transit notes the sustainability action plan will create goals that will be renewed every five years. The agency will report annually on accomplishments from the previous year. Community Transit is already making significant strides toward its sustainability goals, including:

Transitioning to a zero emissions fleet: Reducing reliance on fossil fuels for a cleaner, greener future.

Reducing reliance on fossil fuels for a cleaner, greener future. Using R99 diesel fuel: Employing a lower-impact interim fueling solution during the transition to zero-emissions.

Employing a lower-impact interim fueling solution during the transition to zero-emissions. Long-range financial planning: Ensuring sustainable operations and infrastructure investments.

Ensuring sustainable operations and infrastructure investments. Workforce sustainability initiatives: Enhancing recruitment and retention to support a strong, engaged workforce.

“Our mission is to serve our community by giving people convenient, affordable and environmentally-friendly options for getting around,” Ilgenfritz said. “The sustainability action plan ensures that sustainability is embedded into every facet of our culture and business, enabling us to contribute to a healthier, more connected and economically vibrant region.”