USDOT showcases winners of Modernizing National Environmental Policy Act challenge

The Modernizing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) challenge winners have been announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT). The challenge rewards the use of accessible and interactive innovations to make the NEPA review process easier to navigate. Winning projects are aimed at incentivizing collaborative, real-time reviews to save time and improve the quality of NEPA documents. There were nine recipients of $50,000 each.

Submissions were judged by a technical evaluation team which included representatives from across the department and federal government, including the Council on Environmental Quality and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“The NEPA process was designed to ensure that the public has an opportunity to be informed and engaged in decisions affecting transportation projects in their communities,” said USDOT Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Christopher Coes. “We are pleased to highlight the recipients selected through this challenge that have used technology innovations to improve engagement and efficiency in the NEPA review process.”

The recipients submitted features that advance NEPA modernization that include interactive sites and project maps, forms for public content, translation tools, geospatial and 3D viewing features and more.

The nine recipients, including their project sponsor where applicable, are:

The city of Las Vegas, Nev. – Nevada Stewart Avenue Complete Streets Project

AECOM, with the Michigan Department of Transportation – M-37 Improvement Project

California Department of Transportation, District 4 – 360 Collaboration with the San Gregorio Creek Bridge Project

AECOM, with the California Department of Transportation – Caltrans San Gregorio Creek Bridge Restoration Project

The Nevada Department of Transportation – Downtown Access Project

Pond & Company, with the Georgia Department of Transportation – Artificial Intelligence Engage Revolutionizing Public Involvement with Intelligent Interaction with the SR 22/Sparta Highway NE at SR 24 Intersection Project

The North Carolina Department of Transportation – NCDOT ProjectsNearMe Tool with the I-440 & Blue Ridge Road Improvements Project AECOM, with the Bureau of Reclamation – Scoggins Dam Safety Modifications Project

The Metropolitan Council of Minneapolis-St. Paul – Metro Blue Line Extension Project

There will be a webinar showcase of the winners and more information will be posted to USDOT’s websitewhen available.

The Modernizing NEPA Challenge is part of a broader effort to expedite permitting without sacrificing the disclosure and vetting process, community input and positive outcomes the permitting process is meant to achieve.