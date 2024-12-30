City of Greater Sudbury to receive C$14 million in Canada Public Transit Fund funding by 2036

The city of Greater Sudbury, Ontario, will be receiving more than C$14 million (US$9.7 million) in federal funding for its public transit infrastructure through the Baseline Funding stream of the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF). The funding, which will be delivered over 10 years from 2026 until 2036, will help the city plan, upgrade, replace or modernize current public transit and active transportation infrastructure. The city’s public transit system, GOVA, serves Greater Sudbury and has the largest network in Northern Ontario.

“We launched the Canada Public Transit Fund to partner with communities across the country on projects that will support Canadians’ transit needs for decades to come. Our announcement today is one such example that will not only improve existing services for those traveling within Greater Sudbury but will also allow GOVA to expand and meet the growing needs in their community. By investing in our communities, we are investing in our people and ensuring affordability remains top of mind,” said Member of Parliament for Sudbury Viviane Lapointe.

“The federal government is investing over C$14 million (US$9.7 million) over the next 10 years to improve public transit in Nickel Belt - Greater Sudbury. This investment will reduce traffic, cut air pollution and improve access to essential services, family and friends. Upgrading transit infrastructure supports housing growth, increases capacity and enhances social inclusion, making life more affordable for everyone,” said Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and to the Minister of Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt Marc G. Serré.

According to the government of Canada, starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of C$3 billion (US$2.1 billion) a year of permanent funding to respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable and inclusive communities.

The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams:

Metro Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. The agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the government of Canada will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. The funding is about promoting livable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the government of Canada’s commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the government of Canada to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. The consideration of how local transit systems impact housing supply, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, climate resilience and social inclusion are now an integral part of regional planning.

“With GOVA Transit ridership increasing by more than 50 percent year over year and record-breaking numbers of over 5.2 million passengers in 2023, the C$14 million (US$9.7 million) investment from the federal government through the Canada Public Transit Fund will allow us to keep up with demand as we increase service hours and continue modernizing our system in the coming years. Thank you to the federal government for recognizing the critical importance of public transit in our community. Together, we are building a more connected, greener and accessible Greater Sudbury,” said city of Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

The government of Canada notes baseline funding is conditional on the city of Greater Sudbury submitting a capital plan and the subsequent signing of a funding agreement.