ADOT to invest $6.5 million in Arizona Transportation Institute

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is investing $6.5 million in a tri-university consortium headquartered at the University of Arizona. The Arizona Transportation Institute (AZTI) will unite experts from the state's three public universities, the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University and Arizona State University, to perform vital research in areas such as safety, sustainability and efficiency.

During the following two years, ADOT will continue funding at $2.5 million per year if approved, bringing the total to $11.5 million.

According to the University of Arizona, AZTI, modeled after successful transportation centers in several other states, provides a structure for collaborative teams to propose and implement projects most beneficial for Arizonans, positions universities to receive additional federal research dollars, improves transportation engineering outreach and education and boosts workforce development.

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the institute in September. An ADOT-hosted ceremony on Nov. 22 in Phoenix celebrated the partnership and featured the signing of a letter of understanding.

"We're tremendously excited to partner with talented faculty and students in a way that can improve the lives of Arizonans, support our state's economy and promote transportation engineering as an exciting and essential career," said ADOT Director Jennifer Toth.

The University of Arizona notes eight AZTI projects have already begun.

"This collaborative approach is certain to drive economic growth and scientific progress," said David W. Hann, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the University of Arizona College of Engineering. "I'm grateful to ADOT for investing in the future of Arizona and empowering university engineers and students to combine ideas and efforts."

AZTI Executive Director and University of Arizona Professor of Civil and Architectural Engineering and Mechanics Yao-Jan Wu says the institute will streamline proposal and funding processes so research teams can leverage strengths across the state. He notes the institute's projects are expected to lead to additional grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation, as federal awards require strong collaboration and the kinds of findings AZTI will generate.

The University of Arizona notes state and federal projects give universities a platform to involve students and educate experts to fill gaps in a field with "a severe and growing workforce shortage," according to a report from the University of Minnesota Center for Transportation Studies.

Wu is incorporating outreach programs to attract diverse workers to the field.

"The more money we bring to the state, the more we can develop the workforce. We can fund students to engage in the research and get them excited about transportation engineering," Wu said.

The University of Arizona says AZTI-associated faculty members are exploring ways to integrate transportation content into existing programs, such as the University of Arizona’s College of Engineering's Summer Engineering Academy for high school students. Additionally, Wu is working to involve professional organizations such as the American Council of Engineering Companies and the Institute of Transportation Engineers, which has a student chapter at the University of Arizona.

AZTI's planning and research committees will accept the next round of proposals in February to set additional projects in motion. As AZTI matures, Wu plans to implement a tech transfer initiative where institute members and staff work with engineering firms to ensure the research is applied as intended in the transportation industry.