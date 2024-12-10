San Diego MTS hires Keen Independent Research to help develop equity statement and equity policy

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has hired Keen Independent Research to help the agency develop an equity statement and equity policy that reflect the agency’s commitment to equitably serving the public.

To complete this work, Keen Independent Research will assess San Diego MTS’ current service delivery and collect input from riders, other local residents and employees.

“MTS seeks a unified vision of a fair and balanced transit system that serves all members of the community,” said San Diego MTS CEO Sharon Cooney. “A critical part of this is developing a framework to help ensure our policy decisions and practices are consistent. By developing an equity statement and policy, MTS will solidify its commitment to using public policy as a platform for equity in our decision-making process.”

Keen Independent Research will build on previous efforts by San Diego MTS to involve local input relating to transit services. In 2019, the agency held public forums and created a community advisory committee to discuss the Elevate SD ballot measure. Additionally, in 2022, the agency conducted a social equity listening tour to identify the needs and priorities of hard-to-reach community members. The agency used the information to fund improvements such as new shelters and lighting, better trash cans to help address cleanliness, beautification and more.

Keen Independent Research will be joined in the development of the equity statement and equity policy by local firms SVPR Communications and Yen Tu Consulting. Together, San Diego MTS says the study team will collect input from the community and agency staff through interviews, listening sessions and virtual workshops where respondents can anonymously provide their impressions of the agency and how it serves the public. The outreach will involve community-based organizations, transit advocacy organizations, the San Diego MTS community advisory committee and constituents from historically marginalized groups.

“Our objective for this project’s outreach is to gather meaningful input by meeting people where they are,” said Keen Independent Senior Consultant Dr. Nicole Yates. “As a team, we have deep connections to San Diego. We want to continue building trust with communities, especially those that are historically marginalized, and show how participation in our study will directly benefit them.”