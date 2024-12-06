Dafo Vehicle is acquired by United Safety

All shares of Dafo Vehicle, a provider of vehicle fire detection and suppression systems, have been acquired by United Safety and Survivability Corporation (United Safety). The two companies will come together to offer a range of products and services that benefit both customers and employees.

"Dafo Vehicle and United Safety are a perfect match for each other, combining two businesses with complementary strengths and a shared vision for the future,” said Dafo Vehicle AB CEO Jon Lind. “With United Safety as our new partner, we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth together. The transaction broadens and strengthens our product portfolio, driving innovation and enabling a more comprehensive geographic service and aftermarket offering.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, United Safety was founded in 1984 by Swedish entrepreneur Christian Hammarskjold. Since then, the company has evolved into designing and engineering safety technologies across a variety of industries and categories including fire suppression and detection systems, theft and roll-away protection, air and surface purification and seating and suspension solutions.

"In recent years, under new leadership, Dafo Vehicle has transformed from a family-owned business into a scalable company with a clear strategy and ambitious growth objectives,” said Joseph Mirabile, president and CEO, United Safety. “The partnership positions United Safety as the global leader in environmentally friendly mobile and special hazard fire suppression solutions. This strategic milestone reinforces our commitment to delivering the most advanced, sustainable safety technologies across industries. By combining Dafo Vehicle’s tremendous management team and technology with our proven experience, we are set to redefine fire suppression standards and expand our life-saving technologies globally.”

The transaction means that Dafo Vehicle's majority owner, Sobro AB, which has held ownership since 2019, will divest all of its shares. Dafo Vehicle is headquartered in Tyresö, Sweden, with a global presence through subsidiaries and a network of distributors. The purchase price will not be disclosed.