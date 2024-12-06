TTC celebrates the development of new transit-oriented housing project

Construction of a new mixed-use, transit-oriented housing project adjacent to the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Wilson Station has begun with plans that will deliver a total of 1,484 homes, including 520 affordable rental homes.

The city of Toronto in partnership with CreateTO, is supporting the delivery of this project through the HousingTO 2020-2030 Action Plan’s (HousingTO Plan) Housing Now initiative, which makes city-owned lands available to develop affordable rental housing.

The site at 50 Wilson Heights Blvd., a former commuter parking lot, is being developed by Tridel, Greenwin and KingSett Capital. The development will include a mix of one- to three-bedroom rental homes available to residents of various income levels. In addition to housing, the project will include a childcare center, community use space, a public park, a new public road and retail space. To advance the city’s TransformTO climate action objectives, the development will target the Toronto Green Standard and will be serviced by a geothermal energy supply.

“Today’s groundbreaking of 50 Wilson Heights Blvd. is a major milestone in CreateTO’s commitment to addressing Toronto’s housing challenges through leveraging city-owned land,” said CreateTO CEO Vic Gupta. “By transforming a parking lot into a vibrant, mixed-use neighborhood, we are delivering much-needed housing alongside vital public spaces, community services and amenities. This milestone reflects the strength of public-private collaboration and partnerships in creating sustainable, livable communities that will benefit residents and our neighborhoods.”

Work has already begun to remove the current parking infrastructure before preparing the site to support the new community. Construction of the affordable and market rental homes is anticipated to begin this spring, with first occupancy expected in early 2029. The development will also include 444 market condominiums.

Housing Now is a housing supply program that supports the city’s HousingTO Plan target of 65,000 new rent-controlled homes, including 41,000 affordable rental, 6,500 rent-geared-to-income (RGI) and 17,500 rent-controlled homes by 2030. To date, the city has committed more than C$1.3 billion (US$919.4 million) in land value, capital funding and financial incentives to the program, making Housing Now one of the most significant municipal financial investments in housing underway.

Toronto City Council, to date, has allocated more than 20 city-owned sites to the Housing Now program. Of these, construction is underway at 5207 Dundas St. W., while in total 13 sites have been rezoned and development partners have been selected for six sites.

“Our vision for Toronto is to see families live, work and thrive without having to worry about securing affordable rents, accessing transit or finding childcare or green spaces for kids to play,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “This transit-oriented community brings all of these elements together, creating a sensible and replicable model for city-building. I am so pleased to see this project take flight and share my gratitude to everyone involved in making this a reality.”