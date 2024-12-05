Brad Thomas to succeed David Scorey as president and CEO of Keolis North America

David Scorey will step down as president and CEO of Keolis North America (Keolis), effective Dec. 31, 2024. Current president and COO Brad Thomas will assume the role of CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Scorey will join the Keolis North America Board as a non-executive director, where he will advise Keolis’ senior leadership team across the region, as well as the global leadership team in Paris.

Scorey has served the public transportation industry for 42 years, beginning as a mechanical engineer and moving into various managerial positions. In 2016, he joined Keolis Commuter Services as general manager and oversaw record ridership growth, expanded train service, modernized schedules and significant improvements to reliability and performance. In 2021, Scorey was appointed to the position of regional CEO for the North America region and Keolis says it has since approximately doubled the size of its transit business, secured significant contract awards and renewals in both the U.S. and Canada and negotiated historic contracts for organized employees.

“David has had an exceptional journey in our industry. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks for his unwavering dedication in overseeing Keolis’ activities across the North American region over the years. His commitment has been exemplary and I am delighted that he will continue contributing to our growth in this high-potential region as a non-executive director. I am equally pleased to announce Brad Thomas as David's successor in the role of chairman and CEO of Keolis North America. Brad's extensive career and expertise underscore his capability to meet the challenges of public transport and steer operations with vision and efficiency. I wish him every success in his new role,” said Keolis Group Chair and CEO Marie-Ange Debon.

Thomas joined Keolis earlier in 2024 after previously serving as CEO and president of First Transit and First Vehicle Services. There, he oversaw revenue growth, expansion of the business to 300 contracts, extended the portfolio into Central America and India and managed several strategic acquisitions.

Since early 2024, Thomas has focused on demonstrating Keolis’ commitment to its public transit agency partners and providing safe and reliable service for passengers. In the past year, ridership has continued to grow at Keolis transit operations, the hiring gap for driver operators has narrowed and four locations have secured recognition for international road safety standards. He served as the chair of the board for the North American Transit Alliance from 2020-2023 and currently sits on the board of the National Safety Council.

“Keolis’ reputation for building strong partnerships with its clients, delivering excellent service for passengers and being an employer of choice across the region were all key drivers of my decision to join Keolis earlier this year,” Thomas said. "I could not be prouder to lead this organization at a time where public transportation is poised for significant growth in service levels, ridership and an enhanced customer service experience. The growth ambitions we have coupled with an unmatched team truly positions Keolis for success across North America."