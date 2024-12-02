Maryland launches Road to Careers grant program

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has announced the launch of the Road to Careers grant program, a multi-year $24 million federal investment to prepare workers for skilled careers in Maryland’s transportation and construction sectors. Leveraging federal transportation funding, the program will provide workforce development grants to create a more competitive training environment for new workers in transportation construction trades.

“Making this Maryland’s decade means building out a workforce that can compete for the jobs of today – and help us win the fights of tomorrow,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration’s innovative strategy to bring new workers into the construction trades will help more Marylanders receive the training they need to access work, wages and wealth.”

The Road to Careers grant program was made possible through a close partnership with the Maryland Department of Labor, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration.

Grants will fund workforce training and support services, creating a new generation of workers to build the state’s critical transportation infrastructure. The program will invest $4 million annually over six years.

“Thanks to the historic investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law there is an even greater need for skilled workers to help build our state’s future transportation system,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “The Roads to Careers grant program will train electricians, welders, heavy equipment operators, construction workers and all skilled trade workers who are in demand while providing family-supporting, good-paying careers for Marylanders. I join in thanking Secretary Wu and the team at the Department of Labor for their partnership and look forward to continuing to work closely with them to meet the state’s employment needs.”

The program is focused on serving Maryland women and other job seekers who often face barriers to employment, promoting pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships as means to overcome barriers. Participants will receive on-the-job training and mentorship that will help connect them directly to careers.

“An inclusive approach to growing our transportation workforce is vital to our economic growth. This historic investment couples time-tested training models like apprenticeship with critical supports like childcare, access to counseling or basic needs like uniforms,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “We thank Secretary Wiedefeld and MDOT for their forward-thinking leadership and partnership on this effort.”