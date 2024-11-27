DRPT to begin accepting assistance grant applications Dec. 1 

Applications for rail, transit and commuter assistance grants for the 2026 fiscal year (FY) will be accepted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) beginning Dec. 1, 2024, at 12:01 a.m. through Feb. 1, 2025.

Rail, transit and commuter assistance funds are available through multiple state and federal sources to support public transit service, human service transportation, planning, transportation demand management and rail programs in Virginia. Current application guidance for all DRPT administered grants, including eligible project categories, can be found on DRPT’s website. All applications must be submitted online through DRPT's grant management system, Webgrants.

Once the application period closes, DRPT will evaluate all submissions and submit recommended project funding to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) for the Draft FY2026 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). A series of statewide public hearings will then be held before the CTB considers the final adoption of the FY2026 SYIP next June.