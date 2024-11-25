SamTrans enters four-year MOU with transit union

San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) has entered a four-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) with members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1574. The new contract covers bus operators, mechanics, utility workers, storekeepers and customer service representatives and receptionists.

"This contract represents a significant milestone for SamTrans and our valued employees,” said SamTrans General Manager and CEO April Chan. "I want to thank everyone involved for their dedication to finding common ground and moving forward. This agreement strengthens the foundation for our future success."

Under the terms of the new agreement, ATU members will earn a four percent wage increase in the first year, followed by 3.5 percent in the second and third years and another four percent increase in the final year. The final agreement also provides for equity adjustments to job classifications that were found by the district to be below market.

Contract negotiations moved to a mediation phase this fall to help the two sides move past a stalemate that developed over the summer. In July, union members voted down the district’s final offer and subsequently in August, the members voted down a tentative agreement reached at the bargaining table.

The prior MOU expired at the end of June. The new MOU goes into effect immediately.