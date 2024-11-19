Town of Yarmouth to eliminate fares, add new bus routes starting Dec. 1.

Starting Dec. 1, the town of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, will be removing fares and adding new stops to routes to further improve the service for regular users and encourage new users to ride the bus.

“Simply put, it’s important that every citizen can travel throughout the town and making it free to do so encourages this even further,” said town of Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood. “For some, especially given the economics of the day, the C$2 (US$1.42) fee may be a hindrance. That stops now. For others, it will hopefully encourage leaving the car home and lessening our carbon footprint, saving money on fuel and travelling to work, etc. in the manner many others in the world do: transit. We couldn’t be more excited.”

New stop locations and an updated route will be announced before the changes take place. The addition of the new stops will see changes made to the route and schedule. The revised route and times will be made available for riders at Yarmouth Town Hall, several retail locations and online.