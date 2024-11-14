Northwest Regional Service Commission to receive C$1.7 million to improve transit access

Canada’s federal, provincial and local governments are making a combined investment of C$1.7 million (US$1.2 million) to improve transit access for people living in the Edmundston, Madawaska Maliseet First Nation and Haut-Madawaska areas.

The funding will enable the Northwest Regional Service Commission to purchase a bus, four minivans and related infrastructure, including bike racks, bus shelters and the establishment of over 200 bus/taxibus stops. These investments will provide the region's residents, including those with reduced mobility, with transportation options to carry out their daily activities. The transportation service will be called FlexGo.

To support this initiative, the federal government is investing C$1,427,232 (US$1,018,222) in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), the government of New Brunswick’s Regional Development Corporation is contributing C$179,384 (US$127,963) and the Northwest Regional Service Commission, Edmundston and Haut-Madawaska are providing C$177,424 (US$126,565).

Through the RTSF’s Planning and Design Projects stream, eligible applicants can receive a grant of up to C$50,000 (US$30,695) in support of a communities’ projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible planning and design projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. This stream will close on Nov. 28, 2024.