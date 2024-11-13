Denver RTD proposes $1.2 billion operating budget

A $1.2 billion budget has been proposed by Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) for 2025. The budget will work to increase levels of service, continue the agency’s hiring efforts for key frontline positions and sustain preventative maintenance projects that launched in 2024.

The 2025 budget will continue Denver RTD’s pursuit of its strategic initiatives of people power, back to basics and welcoming transit environment, as well as introduce customer and community connections. These four strategic initiatives are tactical in nature and interwoven into individual employee goals to support the agency’s overall 2021-2026 Strategic Plan. The proposed budget was developed to align with the agency’s strategic plan.

"Over the last year, [Denver] RTD has redoubled its efforts to maintain its assets in a state of good repair, enhanced employee recruitment and retention initiatives and made significant progress in creating a welcoming transit environment,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “This proposed budget allows the agency to build on that momentum in the year ahead and respond to the ever-changing transit needs of customers in the Denver metro area.”

Sales and use tax revenue, which comprises 67 percent of Denver RTD’s total budget, is expected to grow 4.2 percent in 2025. Fare revenue is also projected to slightly increase to align with ridership projections, as well as account for the agency’s Zero Fare for Youth program. Fares will provide approximately four percent of Denver RTD’s total revenue in 2025 and the remaining 29 percent of the budget comes from grants and other revenue sources. Grant revenue appears lower in Denver RTD’s 2025 budget due to the one-time $150 million pass-through grant received in 2024 for the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project.

Overall, the agency’s revenue is anticipated to keep pace with increases in agency expenditures in 2025. The proposed revenues and expenditures also maintain adequate reserves in support of the agency’s Strategic Priority of Financial Success.

The agency’s proposed operating expense budget in 2025 reflects year-over-year increases in salaries, wages and benefits, materials and supplies and purchased transportation. Salaries and wages are proposed to increase next year as Denver RTD continues its efforts to improve hiring and retention, particularly for vacant frontline positions, as well as the expansion of the Transit Police Department. In the 2025 budget, wages and benefits are proposed to account for 34 percent of the agency’s expenses and reflect 3,639 budgeted positions.

Purchased transportation is also budgeted to increase next year in accordance with bus fixed route contractual increases and Denver RTD’s concessionaire agreement for commuter rail services. Contractual increases in purchased transportation account for inflation and periodic maintenance costs. The periodic increases in payments for purchased transportation will continue through 2027 before being reduced in subsequent years.