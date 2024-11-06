Phoenix Public Transit Department receives $12.9 million congestion relief grant

The Phoenix Public Transit Department has been awarded a $12.9 million congestion relief grant by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. The award will work to support Project EASE (Effective Access Solutions for Easing Congestion) in Phoenix, Ariz. In partnership with Via Transportation, Inc., this project will implement microtransit service and evaluate its effectiveness with the city’s commuter bus program, known as RAPID bus service. The project also aims to discover new ways to decrease congestion within specific zones.



Project EASE is a three-pronged congestion mitigation initiative designed to provide greater options for passengers to utilize public transit. This includes:

Implementing three strategically placed microtransit zones in Phoenix over a three-year period.

Augmenting existing RAPID commuter bus service that will complement the new microtransit zones.

Integrating new and existing microtransit services into the regional transit software application (Valley Metro app) for trip planning, real-time vehicle tracking and fare payments.

“Today marks an exciting day for Phoenix with the award of a new $12.9 million grant to our Public Transit Department for Project EASE,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “The project won’t just help relieve congestion; it will also enable us to advance innovative transportation solutions that will improve our commuter bus program as well as explore new strategies to keep our city moving efficiently.”

The total project cost is estimated at $16.2 million, with the city of Phoenix providing a local match of $3.2 million. The city of Phoenix plans to undertake community engagement and outreach efforts in 2025 to gather public feedback and opinions on implementing and refining the services.