MassDOT selects 11 communities for its Complete Streets Funding Program

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is awarding over $4.5 million to 11 communities within the state as part of its Fiscal Year 2025 Round 1 of grants for the Complete Streets Funding Program. These grant awards will be used by recipient municipalities to fund local multimodal infrastructure projects that improve travel for pedestrians, public transit users, bicyclists and people using other forms of transportation.

“We are excited to announce over $4.5 million for 11 cities and towns as part of the first round of funding of the Fiscal Year 2025 Complete Streets Funding Program,” said Massachusetts Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “These grant awards will assist municipalities with the implementation of complete streets projects, which will greatly improve safety, connectivity and access for all roadway users. We look forward to working together with local leaders as they begin planning and implementing their projects.”

“Our complete streets program has been a valuable funding source for our cities and towns, with hundreds of projects receiving grants in the past eight years,” said Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We’re ready to support our municipal partners as they make these key improvements to roadway safety and multimodal access.”

The MassDOT Complete Streets Funding Program was launched in 2016 and provides technical assistance and construction funding to eligible municipalities to plan and implement complete streets. Prior to this round, the Complete Streets Funding Program has awarded 278 construction project grants across the commonwealth, totaling over $100 million.

This round of grants provides funding to the following communities: