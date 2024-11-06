National Aging and Disability Transportation Center awards $412,448 in competitive grant funding to develop plans to address transportation accessibility

The National Aging and Disability Transportation Center (NADTC) has awarded $412,448 in competitive grants for agencies to develop a transportation plan that addresses equitable and accessible transportation to meet the needs of underserved populations, especially older adults and people with disabilities in rural communities. NADTC awarded the grants to 12 communities including one Tribe and 10 states—Georgia, Kansas, Maine (two), Massachusetts, Michigan, New York (two), Montana, Texas and Washington.

NADTC notes the 12 grantees will each receive grants of up to $35,000 to engage in planning activities that identify transportation barriers, address current and future needs, establish multi-sector partnerships and actively involve older adults and people with disabilities. By the end of the funding period, grantees will develop a written plan to guide implementation of strategies supported by the community to increase the availability of accessible and equitable transportation services in their rural community.

“Easterseals is pleased to administer the FTA-funded NADTC, in cooperation with USAging," said Kendra Davenport, president and CEO, Easterseals, Inc. “The grant program provided through this national center is instrumental in supporting communities to conceptualize and implement innovative transportation and mobility solutions for people with disabilities and older adults. These solutions allow individuals to access the many places that are critical to health and well-being – principles espoused by the Easterseals National network."

“For older adults whose physical ability to safely drive has declined, having alternative transportation options is incredibly important,” said Sandy Markwood, CEO, USAging. “Transportation mobility enables independence, promotes good health, decreases social isolation and improves quality of life. These grants will not only help to serve the needs of the grantees’ communities, but will create plans that could be replicable in other communities as well.”

The 12 Rural Community Innovation Transportation Planning Grantees selected are: