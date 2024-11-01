FTA to award nearly $10.5 million in TOD grants

Nearly $10.5 million in grants have been awarded by the Federal Transit Administration to support the development and preservation of affordable housing near public transit in communities across the country. Funding is awarded to 11 communities in 10 states through the pilot program for Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Planning, which is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Grants will advance a key part of the administration's Housing Supply Action Plan by helping communities develop plans to encourage ridership by developing housing and businesses near transit corridors.

"With many Americans spending so much of their income on transportation and housing, the Biden-Harris Administration remains focused on bringing these costs down," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "With the funding we’re announcing today, we’re helping communities develop walkable, livable neighborhoods – with affordable housing options closer to public transportation – that will help lower these combined costs for more Americans."

TODs help to reduce reliance on single-occupancy vehicles, improves access, expands mobility options, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. TOD is shown to boost economic development and promote transit ridership by creating more opportunities for people to easily access rail and bus rapid transit stations, transit centers and bus stops. TOD also increases access for people with disabilities who are transit dependent, especially those who need transportation to get to work. Furthermore, it accelerates the housing supply in communities with affordable housing plans or policies.

This is the third round of TOD planning grants since the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will help more transit agencies make lasting changes in their communities by setting the stage for future development and jobs creation.

"Having a home of your own, that you can afford, means stability and faith in a better future," said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "Today, we are delivering funding that will help invigorate local and regional economies and create new opportunities for people who live and work in these cities, towns, and suburbs."

Some of the selected fiscal year 2024 projects include:

The Maryland Transit Administration and the University of Maryland will receive $1.6 million to create a plan focused on retaining homes and small businesses along the Maryland Purple Line light-rail system. The plan will include strategies to address displacement caused by the new light-rail line, currently under construction in Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties, in low-income areas to maintain housing affordability, green space and environmental amenities.

The city of Oklahoma City and the Central Oklahoma Transportation and Parking Authority will receive $975,000 to plan for transit-oriented development along a major corridor on the Northwest bus rapid transit (RAPID NW) line. The plan will focus on the three-mile, 12-station Classen Boulevard Corridor to identify better multi-modal connections, improve access for pedestrian and bicyclists and accommodate higher-density development.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) in Santa Clara County, Calif., will receive $900,000 to plan for TOD near a downtown rail and bus station. the agency seeks to enhance accessibility and improve the area around Gilroy Station, currently served by Caltrain commuter rail and Santa Clara VTA buses that connect to San José and San Francisco.

Planning projects were selected for funding based on criteria described in the Notice of Funding Opportunity. FTA received 32 eligible project proposals totaling nearly $30 million in requests.

A full list of this year's selected projects is available on FTA's website.