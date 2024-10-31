Escambia County Area Transit celebrates three of its longstanding employees

Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT) has recognized three of its longstanding employees who hold a combined 137 years of service to ECAT.

ECAT Bus Operator Willie Carter, Jr. celebrated his 50th anniversary with ECAT on Oct. 12. ECAT Transportation Supervisor Ken Edgerton reached 47 years of service this year and Maintenance Technician Alan Wise marked his 40th anniversary with ECAT.

All three employees were recognized with longevity awards at ECAT’s quarterly meeting on Oct. 27.

“The success of ECAT doesn’t happen if it isn’t for individuals like those three,” said Escambia County Mass Transit/ECAT Director Rodriques Kimbrough. “They have set the bar so high. Having the longevity and also having the experience, just having someone that you can actually go to as a young professional, someone that actually can show you that, hey, if you work really, really hard and you put in the time, the sky is the limit for you.”

With 50 years under his belt, Carter said he’s seen plenty of change since he began his career in 1974, back when ECAT buses didn’t even have air conditioning. But one thing has remained constant: He loves what he does.

“I just like driving people,” Carter said. “I love it because I see people all day long and they smile at me, they’re shaking my hand. It’s just the idea of getting people where they want to go and public transportation is the ideal way to do that. I like being a part of that.”

Edgerton began his career with ECAT as a bus operator in 1977; later he was promoted to a dispatcher and then to his current role as transportation supervisor. Carter and Edgerton take pride in their commitment to safety, with both emphasizing that they’ve had no driving citations during their long careers.

In his role as transportation supervisor, Edgerton says he enjoys overseeing and observing bus operators on their daily routes to ensure their shared commitment to safety continues to be upheld.

“I have a few mottos,” Edgerton said. “If you can’t do it safely, don’t do it. If you’ve got doubts, get permission. And we’re always, always, always safety first.”

Although safety is his first priority, Edgerton says his love of transportation is what keeps him coming back to work every day, along with the satisfaction of providing a valuable service to the community.

“I love the people,” Edgerton said. “But realizing the importance of the service we provide for Pensacola and Escambia County, that’s really the main thing. That’s really what I like about my job, is seeing people get where they need to go like the doctor or school. It’s very important that we get them there safely and on time. They are relying on us.”

As a maintenance technician, Wise helps ensure that ECAT buses are ready to go for drivers and passengers, performing preventative maintenance and making repairs as needed. Wise has maintained numerous certifications during his 40-year career, currently holding 12 certifications through the Automotive Service Excellence, or ASE, program.

“When I started, everything was basic mechanical and now it’s a lot more electronics,” Wise said. “It’s much more complicated, so it’s an accomplishment to keep the buses running.”

ECAT Bus Operator Mike Lowery, who also serves as president of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1395, says he’s worked with all three men during his 30-year career with ECAT. Lowery says they’ve all mentored him in many ways and been a positive influence on his career.

“These guys come to work,” Lowery said. “They lead by example. When they’re needed to do overtime, they do overtime.”

Although Wise says he plans to retire within the next couple of years if possible, Carter and Edgerton say they don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“It hasn’t even come across my mind,” Carter said. “I like coming to work. I’m like the grandfather here. I love getting up in the morning and putting on my uniform every day. I can’t say nothing bad about it, because I’m still here with 50 years and I’ve enjoyed it.”