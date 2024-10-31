Niagara Transit Commission partners with Alectra Energy Solutions Inc. on fleet electronification study

Niagara Transit Commission (NTC) has partnered with Alectra Energy Solutions Inc. (AES) to conduct a comprehensive Fleet Electrification Strategy and Implementation Study aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Niagara Regional Transit while keeping costs low and ensuring smooth operations for taxpayers.

“Reducing our GHG emissions and planning for a robust, reliable transit network in Niagara is a critical part of the work we’re doing at Niagara Transit,” said NTC General Manager Carla Stout. “The expertise of Alectra and WSP will be vital to inform our master plan and ensure we are well positioned for the electrification of our fleet and facilities. It will ensure we are delivering on our core values of service excellence, affordability and sustainability for Niagara residents.”

AES will be collaborating with WSP Canada Inc. and other industry partners to orchestrate this study.

Niagara Transit’s vehicle fleet will be evaluated to determine opportunities for upgrades and what infrastructure will be needed to support this change. The study will also explore how to phase in the necessary infrastructure upgrades to support this transition while staying aligned with Niagara Transit’s commitment to affordability.

“This project represents a pivotal moment for transit electrification in the Niagara region,” said Alectra Energy Solutions Director of eMobility Ariel Bautista. “At Alectra Energy Solutions, we understand the importance of developing flexible, scalable energy solutions and we’re proud to bring our expertise in clean energy and infrastructure development to support NTC in this forward-thinking initiative. This study will help Niagara Transit create a resilient transit system that benefits both the environment and the community for decades to come.”

The study is also a part of NTC’s Facilities, Strategic Asset and Service Network Master Plan, which aims to optimize accessibility, ridership demand, travel times, cost-effectiveness and the utilization of existing infrastructure. The electrification strategy will take a long-term view, spanning approximately 25 years, with an initial focus on the next decade to align with Niagara Region’s capital planning and budgeting cycle.

"WSP is delighted to contribute alongside Alectra Energy Solutions to the Niagara Transit Fleet Electrification Strategy and Implementation Study,” said WSP Canada Integrated Mobility and Urban Transport Senior Director Romain Taillandier. “Our company is committed to helping transit providers across Canada on their decarbonization journey, with Niagara Transit taking a positive step towards creating a net zero future for the Niagara region."

By early 2025, the study will deliver a flexible, multi-year roadmap for transit electrification. This plan will ensure adaptability as technologies evolve.