King County Metro proposes 2025 budget

King County Metro Executive Dow Constantine’s 2025 budget proposal includes transit investments that will expand access to transit services across the region.

Constantine transmitted his proposed budget to the King County Council on Sept. 23 and the council is currently considering and modifying the budget. Adoption of the budget is expected by the end of November.

Highlights of the budget specific to King County Metro have five focus areas in the current 2023-2024 biennium:

Stabilizing and restoring service

Improving the safety of the system for both customers and employees

Building workforce capacity

Improving organizational health

Planning to convert its service to zero-emissions to mitigate the impacts of the climate crisis

King County Metro’s proposed investments for the 2025 one-year budget continue this work providing pathways for Metro to deliver clean, safe, reliable transit to grow ridership, while preparing to address financial planning and capital delivery capacity questions as part of the 2026-2027 budget process.

