Station Yards project enters next phase of TOD

New York state officials celebrated the next phase into the establishment of Station Yards, a new mixed-use development in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County on Long Island. Station Yards, also known as the Ronkonkoma Hub, is a transit-oriented development spanning 53 acres around the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road station.

The $1.2 billion project, led by TRITEC Real Estate Company, is revitalizing the area by integrating housing, office and retail spaces, creating a dynamic urban center that caters to modern living and working needs.

“Station Yards is a prime example of community supported redevelopment, robust economic vitality and appropriately placed redevelopment,” said Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico. “The Ronkonkoma train station area, once a somewhat despondent and bleak assemblage of vacant storefronts, dirt lots and unwelcoming industrial properties, have been transformed through the efforts of the community, the project team and a town with the foresight, courage and mettle to undertake such a project and see it through. I am proud to lead Brookhaven and I remain confident that we can continue to redevelop appropriately while also preserving open spaces and farmland, understanding that both are equally important and beneficial to our future.”

In the first phase, Alston Station Yards delivered 489 residential units in 2020. The second phase, The Core, will introduce an additional 388 homes, expand retail and office spaces by 67,000 and 16,500 square feet respectively and feature a public plaza alongside more than 1,200 parking spaces.

“Station Yards represents a new chapter in Long Island's growth story and exemplifies our vision for vibrant, sustainable communities across New York State,” said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This project is not just about building apartments and offices; it's about creating a dynamic ecosystem where people can live, work and thrive. By investing in mixed-use developments like Station Yards, we're addressing housing needs, creating jobs and laying the foundation for long-term economic prosperity in our communities.”