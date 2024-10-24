Denver RTD Board approves new Vision Zero strategy

The Denver Regional Transportation District (Denver RTD) is working to eliminate traffic fatalities and injuries within its transit operations and infrastructure through a new Denver RTD Board approved resolution that outlines agency-specific initiatives related to a Vision Zero strategy.

Vision Zero is an internationally recognized, data-driven systems approach to increase personal safety in transportation spaces. The initiative recognizes that traffic-related deaths and serious injuries are preventable and disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including cyclists and pedestrians.

“This resolution is a public commitment to Vision Zero and highlights that public transit plays a critically important role in safety,” said Denver RTD Director JoyAnn Ruscha, District B. “This effort was only possible after months of collaborative work with local jurisdictional partners and community-based organizations. Simply put, we want to provide safe streets and pedestrian pathways for everyone and will do everything we can in support of that goal. Traffic deaths and injuries are never acceptable.”

Denver RTD’s Vision Zero planning efforts began in October 2023 and included multiple public meetings and feedback sessions with dozens of community partners and participants.

In 2023, Denver RTD registered as an ally to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) National Roadway Safety Strategy. The agency adopted USDOT’s Safe Systems Approach, which includes a public awareness campaign and bus operator safety training. Denver RTD also continues to collaborate with city planners, community organizations and local governments to develop and implement strategies and make infrastructure investments that align with Vision Zero principles.

“Safety is a cornerstone of [Denver] RTD’s core business and the Vision Zero resolution amplifies the agency’s inherent commitment,” said Denver RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “This effort will require [Denver] RTD to work more closely with municipalities and community partners to further enhance safety on their public rights of way and the agency is prepared to leverage those partnerships in support of the board’s action.”

As outlined in the resolution, Denver RTD will identify funding for bus stops, rail crossings and pedestrian safety enhancements and incorporate system safety feedback sessions into its ongoing community outreach. In addition to engaging with customers, the agency will also specifically focus on bolstering dialogue and feedback from disability rights organizations, transportation advocates and individuals from disadvantaged communities throughout Denver RTD’s service area.

By April 2025, the agency plans to assess the viability of having dedicated employees to support the outlined efforts to implement the Vision Zero Plan and its related tactics.

Denver RTD’s Operations, Safety and Security Committee will receive an annual report, detailing the number of injuries and fatalities involving pedestrians, cyclists and other motorists on Denver RTD’s system during the prior year. The report will also highlight the agency’s efforts to eliminate serious injuries and fatalities.

Denver RTD is currently conducting a wayfinding planning assessment and will continue to review its fixed route bus, light rail and commuter rail networks to identify high-risk areas for accidents and injuries. This information will inform staff efforts related to areas that may require additional safety infrastructure investments.