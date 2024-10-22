MDOT, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development sign MOU to advance state’s transit, economic development, housing and climate goals

Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld and Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the state’s transit, economic development, housing and climate goals. The agreement will help make Maryland more affordable by prioritizing the resources and capacities of the two departments to accelerate the construction of development that catalyzes dense, mixed-use and mixed-income development within a half mile of transit stations, also known as transit-oriented development (TOD).

“This partnership is a win-win for Maryland families, as transit-oriented development will help lower the costs of housing while increasing access and ridership to transit,” Secretary Wiedefeld said. “Secretary Day and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development are tremendous teammates with helping to expand affordable housing across the state. The expansion of transit-oriented development will also support the Moore-Miller Administration's goal to grow the state's economy and make Maryland more competitive.”

The interagency agreement formalizes an existing partnership and a commitment to collaboration on efforts to create more affordable housing near transit stations. It specifies areas for collaboration between the two departments, including legislative proposals, application development and funding consideration, housing and transit advocacy and partner outreach. MDOT notes the agreement gives priority to transit adjacent sites and MDOT joint development projects in funding programs that the Department of Housing and Community Development oversees.

The Moore-Miller Administration 2024 State Plan identifies TOD as a critical tool in advancing the state’s transit, economic development, housing and climate goals. It is a key component in making the state of Maryland a desirable and affordable home for all residents and advancing infrastructure to better connect Marylanders to opportunities and each other.

MDOT notes TOD is widely known as a highly effective approach to help increase transit ridership, support economic development, maximize the efficient use of transportation infrastructure and increase affordable housing opportunities. An outcome from TOD includes lower greenhouse gas emissions on a per capita basis.

“Supporting the development of dense housing around transit is critical to addressing our state’s housing shortage of over 96,000 units,” said Secretary Day. “We know that progress doesn’t come without partnership. Through this agreement, we’re making firm our commitment to collaboration with our partners at the Maryland Department of Transportation in addressing the housing shortage and fostering economic vitality for communities across the state.”

Under the agreement, the departments will work together to evaluate potential joint development opportunities at MDOT transit stations and advance projects that will spur economic development around transit stops and create more housing opportunities for Marylanders. The agencies will coordinate on legislative proposals to advance the TOD efforts and collaborate in the application for federal funding.

The full MOU can be found on MDOT’s website.