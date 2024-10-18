Alstom enters two-year green mobility solutions partnership with Centech

Alstom has entered a two-year partnership with Centech to work towards accelerating the development of innovative and sustainable rail solutions by working with start-ups in Quebec and the rest of Canada.

“This partnership with Centech fits in perfectly with our open innovation strategy,” said Alstom Director of Open Innovation Bruno Gutierres. “It enables us to benefit from a dynamic ecosystem that will enrich our innovation in priority areas such as artificial intelligence, automation, energy and decarbonization. These future innovations will be integrated into our products and services to meet the needs of our customers around the world.”

By partnering with Centech, Alstom is expanding its network of innovators while supporting Canadian technology entrepreneurs. This support strengthens its research and development efforts, offering start-ups in Quebec and Canada unique opportunities for growth and collaboration. Leveraging its global footprint, Alstom will promote the international deployment of innovations developed through this collaboration.

“The partnership with Alstom is a tremendous opportunity for Quebec and Canadian entrepreneurs. It allows them to collaborate with a world leader in mobility and accelerate the development of innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Julian Lucchesi, director of strategic partnerships, Centech.

Under the terms of this partnership, Centech is responsible for canvassing for Alstom’s annual international campaign, which each year focuses on a different theme aligned with the company’s innovation priorities. In this context, Centech will play a key role in identifying and selecting the most promising start-ups to meet Alstom’s needs and challenges, drawing on its extensive network in Quebec and Canada as well as its in-depth knowledge of the innovation ecosystem.

“Working with Centech represents an exceptional opportunity for Alstom and the Canadian ecosystem to accelerate the energy transition,” said Alstom Innovation Center Director Éric Rondeau. “By combining our expertise with the innovation of local start-ups, we are strengthening our joint efforts to develop sustainable solutions that will transform the future of mobility while contributing to a cleaner energy future for Canada.”