OCTA allocates up to $42.4 million to provide better transit service within communities

In an effort to support community-based transit programs throughout the community, the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has allocated up to $42.4 million to provide transit service that best meets local needs.

The OCTA funding, provided through the voter-approved Measure M half-cent sales tax for transportation, helps cities and the county move residents and visitors safely and efficiently with popular and flexible programs.

“Our primary mission at OCTA is to keep Orange County moving and this is another great example of working with cities to best meet their needs and help make public transit an attractive option for people to get where they need to be,” said OCTA Chair Tam T. Nguyen. “With this effort, we are enhancing accessibility and improving connectivity throughout Orange County.”

In recent years, OCTA has increased traditional bus service in areas with higher ridership and has worked with cities to find the best solutions in areas of the county where there is less demand. With 25 percent of funding from Measure M set aside for transit, the goal of this ongoing effort is to find the most efficient way to move people in every community.

A list of the 2024 transit circulator funding awards can be found here.

The cities and the county applied for the funding on a competitive basis and each has committed to providing at least 10 percent in matching funds. OCTA’s board of directors approved the funding recommendations at the Sept. 23 meeting, which results in:

The continuation of 11 existing community-circulator services extended to June 2031, including several serving seasonal and special events.

The expansion of four services, including in the cities of Laguna Beach, San Clemente and the County of Orange, Calif.

The implementation of eight new services throughout the county, including in Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Los Alamitos, Mission Viejo, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, for special events and for seasonal and on-demand service.

These services work alongside regional bus and rail service and help fill gaps in some areas – part of OCTA’s ongoing effort to maximize available resources.