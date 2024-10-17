UTA to launch Customer Experience Action Plan.

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) is launching a comprehensive plan to capture riders' travel motivations, challenges and moments that matter while riding UTA.

The Customer Experience (CX) Action Plan aims to put transit riders in the driver’s seat of the customer journey. During the summer, UTA notes it collected dozens of ideas from the community and identified the most impactful ideas that could realistically be added to the agency’s list of upcoming projects.

The CX Action Plan is a document that communicates who UTA’s customers are, what they experience, and what matters to them on their journey from door to destination. It also showcases UTA’s planned customer-focused projects, including timelines and constraints for implementation.

UTA says customer feedback will guide a roadmap of proposed improvements in the CX Action Plan. The community prioritization survey closes on Nov. 10.

According to the agency, customer experience is a literal term for everything a customer experiences while accessing and using UTA services, from front door to final destination. The agency notes that delivering a positive customer experience increases the likelihood that customers will return, use UTA services often and tell a friend or family member about their experience.