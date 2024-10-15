SamTrans, Teamsters Local 856 union reach three-year agreement

Five new three-year Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) have been ratified by the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) Board of Directors with six bargaining units represented by Teamsters Local 856. The new MOUs will provide a seamless transition from the union’s previous agreements that just expired.

The new wage rates include annual across-the-board increases of 4% in the first year and 3.5 percent in both the second and third years of the MOUs. In addition, SamTrans made equity adjustments to all the job classifications governed by the MOUs. In total, the employees represented by Local 856 will receive wage increases between 18.3 percent and 21.9 percent over three years.

“Our employees are the backbone of this agency, and their hard work and commitment to serving the community is what makes SamTrans such an outstanding transit system,” said SamTrans General Manager/CEO April Chan. “This agreement reflects our deep respect and appreciation for their contributions, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver safe, reliable, and exceptional service to our riders throughout San Mateo County. Thank you, Teamsters 856, for your partnership and collaboration.”

Local 856 represents 57 SamTrans employees in nine job classifications in the following bargaining units: