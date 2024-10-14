NJ Transit names Franck Beaumin customer advocate

Franck Beaumin has been named customer advocate for New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit). Beaumin brings an international background in mass transit to New Jersey, covering a broad spectrum from bus rapid transit (BRT) in Bangladesh; to customer experience at a major transit operator in Paris, France; to overseeing customer communications with Keolis Commuter Services.

“We are excited to welcome Franck Beaumin as the new customer advocate,” said NJ Transit Board of Directors member Shanti Narra. “Franck brings a unique and customer-focused perspective with his transit background in Europe as well as in Boston. We look forward to how he’ll apply that experience in the interest of our customers here in New Jersey.”

Beaumin was born and raised in France where he pursued higher education in law, earning a license degree in public law before continuing his studies at the Institute of Political Science in Rennes, France. There he focused on urban networks in developing countries and planning policies, graduating with two master’s degrees.

Following his higher education, Beaumin worked as a consultant on a $500 million-dollar BRT project in Bangladesh. On this project, he coordinated a 15-member team to develop a network operational plan. Beaumin moved on to transit operator Keolis in Paris where, as a customer service project manager and customer experience manager, he launched client communication, website and passenger information platforms as well as oversaw the selection of customer information digital screens and customer communications.

Beaumin came to the U.S. to continue his work with Keolis at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston where he most recently served as a passenger communications manager. In this role he led a 30-member team providing real-time information to customers through subscriber alerts and social media posts. Beaumin also monitored and evaluated the performance of the customer service department and improved the investigation process to resolve customer feedback in less than five business days on average.

“I am honored to become the new customer advocate for NJ Transit,” Beaumin said. “I am looking forward to engaging with our customers and working with the operational teams on every mode to improve the passenger experience at every step of the journey.”