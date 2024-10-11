CTA rolls out agency-wide long-term strategic planning process, ‘Powering Our Transit Future’

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is launching its Powering Our Transit Future initiative, the agency’s first-ever comprehensive, long-term strategic planning effort that will determine the direction for the CTA over the next several years. A main component of this planning process will be rider and community input. Chicago residents, CTA riders and stakeholders will be given the chance to offer input into operational and funding priorities for the CTA.

The CTA has identified three overarching goals to guide the planning process:

Develop a coordinated, proactive framework for decision-making, policy development and strategic investments.

Articulate a clear, direct vision for riders, employees, elected officials and other stakeholders on future investments and objectives for transit in the region.

Establish specific outcomes and metrics for progress guided by principles of equity, sustainability, accessibility and rider and employee experience.

“As we drive progress on CTA’s immediate priorities for frequent, reliable and safe transit services, we must also lay the groundwork for the agency’s long-term future,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. “For CTA to meet its commitment to Chicago communities, it must achieve unquestionable status as a rider-centric organization, a trusted community partner and an employer of choice. We look forward to partnering with riders and other stakeholders across the region in developing on a bold, equitable, pragmatic and detailed plan to deliver a world class transit system for all.”

CTA has begun the public engagement process by seeking input from policy experts, elected officials, business leaders, community-based organizations, transit advocates and sister agencies.

With the launch of a new website, the public is invited to share their opinions with CTA and sign up to receive future email updates on opportunities to engage with the planning process the plan. Additional community forums and listening sessions will be scheduled through spring 2025. Information and dates for engagement and more information will be posted on the plan’s website. CTA also plans to solicit feedback from employees and vendor employees via internal surveys and employee forums. The CTA aims to release the plan in the second half of 2025.