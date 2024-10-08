Government of Ontario commits to annual investment of C$5 million into improved transit

Through the new Ontario Transit Investment Fund (OTIF), the Ontario government is investing $5 million (US$3.6 million) annually into smaller communities across the province to build safe and reliable transit services.

“No matter where you live, Ontarians deserve reliable public transportation to access employment, visit friends and family and maintain healthy, independent lifestyles,” said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The Ontario Transit Investment Fund is another targeted step our government is taking to make life easier for people living in the north, rural areas or other communities with limited transportation options.”

The OTIF will help municipalities, Indigenous communities and non-profit organizations deliver transit services in unserved and underserved parts of the province, particularly in rural communities. It will support local and inter-community transit projects like bus service, on-demand shared rides and door-to-door transportation.

“The Ontario Transit Investment Fund is a significant step toward improving connectivity for residents in rural and underserved areas,” said Kevin Holland, MPP for Thunder Bay – Atikokan. “In northwestern Ontario, where many communities lack access to public transportation, this program will create new opportunities for people to access services, visit family and stay connected with larger urban centers.”

Applications for OTIF will be accepted on an ongoing basis, with programs expected to begin in 2025. Applicants are encouraged to form project teams with key partners and stakeholders to deliver a coordinated, integrated and sustainable transit service for their communities.

Connecting communities underserved by passenger transportation services is one of the actions in Ontario’s regional transportation plans for the southwest and north.