Denver Transit Operators vote to organize with Teamsters Local 17 union .

Denver Transit Operators, a contractor for the Denver Regional Transit District, has voted to partner and organize with Teamsters Local 17 union.

"We are proud to welcome this group of essential workers to North America's strongest union," said Local 17 Union President Ed Bagwell. "These new Teamsters provide an invaluable service to millions of people that live, work and travel throughout the city of Denver. We are grateful they entrusted us to be their sole bargaining representative and we are looking forward to helping them secure their first Teamsters contract."

These 74 train operators provide rail transportation services throughout the city of Denver, including the heavily traveled line to Denver International Airport.

"I wanted to help organize my workplace, particularly after getting to know my co-workers," said Tina Harris, a train operator at Denver Transit Operators. "This is a wonderful group of people who deserve representation and a voice about their future. We deserve to feel respected and valued by our peers and upper management and secure in our employment. Organizing with the Teamsters will help foster loyalty and a healthier workplace."