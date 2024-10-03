Annapolis Valley, Canada, to use C$270,000 in federal funds to expand transit access in its community

Residents in Annapolis and western Kings counties, Nova Scotia, will have increased access to a bookable transportation service after an investment of more than C$270,000 (US$199,422) from the federal and provincial governments. The Canadian federal government is investing C$222,010 (US$164,00) in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF) and the provincial government is contributing up to C$55,503 ($41,000).

The Trans County Transportation Society is using the investment to add three accessible vehicles to its fleet.

“We sincerely thank the federal and provincial governments for their generous capital investment in Trans County Transportation Society,” said Nicole Hackenschmidt, executive director, Trans County Transportation Society. “This support allows us to expand our fleet of accessible vehicles, improving transportation options and enhancing the independence and well-being of residents in Annapolis and western Kings counties.”

The RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

“Many Nova Scotians rely on public and community transportation to get them where they need to go,” said Nova Scotian Minister of Public Works Kim Masland. “There are often less transportation options in our rural communities and that’s why supporting our community transit operators is so important. I’m proud to support the Trans County Transportation Society to grow their fleet, help more Nova Scotians and provide accessible transportation to the Annapolis Valley.”

The RTSF’s Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to C$3 million ($2.2 million) to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms) and up to C$5 million ($3.7 million) to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on Feb. 28, 2024.