MTC releases $60 million in planning and capital grants to support local implementation of MTC’s TOC Policy and Climate Initiatives Program.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) released $60 million in planning and capital grants to support local implementation of MTC’s Transit-Oriented Communities (TOC) Policy and Climate Initiatives Program. The TOC Policy and Climate Initiatives Program aims to help Bay Area cities, towns and counties make investments to improve both air quality and the quality of life for residents in their communities. Varying levels of grants will be awarded, depending on the grant area.

Approximately $20 million will be available ($100,000 to $1 million per award) for TOC planning and implementation grants in:

Zoning density for new residential and commercial office development

Implementing housing policies

Implementing parking management

Station access and circulation

Approximately $40 million will be available for capital projects in four areas:

Regional mobility hubs

Parking management

Charging infrastructure

Active transportation

MTC notes the funds available to local governments include multiple grant and technical assistance programs being administered simultaneously to help applicants coordinate their efforts across funding categories.

Details of the TOC and Climate Program Implementation Grants: 2024 Coordinated Call for Projects can be found on the Technical Assistance (TA) Portal. The TA Portal website is a single location for resources from the MTC, the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), the Bay Area Housing Finance Authority, the San Francisco Bay Restoration Authority and MTC/ABAG partners.

MTC notes the TA Portal features technical assistance resources for energy, equity, housing, land use, resilience, transportation and infrastructure projects and programs. The TA Portal has a variety of materials available to help with planning or implementation of policies and projects in Bay Area jurisdictions, including webinars, grants, toolkits, white-papers, case studies and more.