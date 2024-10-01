USDOT issues $2.97 million in research funding to develop Mobility Equity Research Center

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has issued $2.97 million in federal funding to support the development of a Mobility Equity Research Center at Florida A&M University. The new center, Advancing Community-Centric Equitable Systems and Solutions in Mobility, is established through a cooperative agreement with USDOT and will support the department’s goal of expanding accessibility and mobility to underserved communities, including people with disabilities, older Americans, Tribal Nations and rural and disadvantaged communities.

“Mobility and accessibility are at the core of good transportation—and the Biden-Harris Administration is making sure that’s true for people of every age, ability and location,” said USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “The funding we’re announcing today will help develop solutions to improve mobility and accessibility in communities across the country.”

The center comprises partner institutions, including Arizona State University, Florida State University, Southern Methodist University and University of Utah, to collectively execute research activities.

“Now is the time to ensure our research and technology investments are put to work to better serve the communities who need it most,” said Dr. Robert C. Hampshire, USDOT’s principal deputy assistant secretary for research and technology and chief science officer. “This award will drive innovation to tackle the nation’s inequities in transportation access.”