Charles Lattuca resigns as GoTriangle CEO and president

GoTriangle CEO and President Charles “Chuck” Lattuca has submitted his resignation to the agency’s board of trustees. The board has accepted Lattuca’s resignation and has named GoTriangle General Counsel Byron Smith to serve as acting CEO and president.

“We would like to thank Chuck for his leadership the past four years,” said GoTriangle Board Chair Brenda Howerton. “During that period, GoTriangle has secured resources to develop major capital projects such as the Raleigh Union Station Bus Transfer Facility (RUS Bus) and the Triangle Mobility Hub project in Research Triangle Park. Additionally, during his tenure, GoTriangle’s weekday ridership has now reached nearly 100 percent of pre-pandemic levels and continues to grow.”

GoTriangle is positioned to be one of the top transit agencies in the nation,” Lattuca said. “I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead the GoTriangle team in creating new programs to connect homeless riders to support services, providing support in the successful resumption of collecting fares following a pandemic and leading the effort to get legislation passed to secure GoTriangle’s financial future.”

“I trust that I am leaving the agency better off and on a stronger path for improving regional transit in the Triangle. The board and the agency have my thanks and best wishes for a successful future,” Lattuca added.

“We are committed to ensuring business continuity while we search for a new chief executive who will be a champion for this agency and the citizens it serves,” Howerton added.” We wish Chuck well as he embarks on a new chapter.”

The board will begin the process of selecting a permanent successor immediately.