King County Metro to begin next phase of multi-year infrastructure improvement program.

King County Metro Transit is beginning the next phases of a multi-year program to renew and replace vital infrastructure to maintain a high level of reliability, service and safety to its ridership and community. The program includes multiple transit maintenance bases and route facility improvements located across various King County Metro sites in King County, Wash. King County Metro notes funding is likely to include a mix of programmed King County local and grant funds.

According to the agency, most of the program is currently envisioned to be delivered as bundles and packages of similar projects. King County Metro has recently updated project schedules based on changing services requirements and facility conditions.

Bundle 1 – General infrastructure improvements

Work will consist of packages of infrastructure improvements, including site infrastructure, systems, facilities upgrades and equipment work primarily at operational maintenance bases. Initial project estimates for the projects are up to $160 million, subject to validation as planning and design advances.

Projects include underground storage tanks, underground utilities, routine and major equipment replacement, bus lifts, paving, building systems, fire systems and in-route facilities such as comfort stations. Work will be coordinated with and support upcoming electrification work at several of the bases.

King County Metro anticipates hiring a design team for projects not yet in design and plans to begin selection this fall. The agency plans to utilize alternative project delivery methods to improve the speed and cost effectiveness of project delivery.

Earlier this year, King County Metro obtained approval from the State of Washington Capital Projects Advisory Review Board’s Project Review Committee for Bundle 1 projects using general contractor/construction manager (GC/CM) delivery. Under GC/CM delivery, the contractor team is hired during design to help with estimating, scheduling, constructability review and subcontracting. Construction is contracted in a second phase near the end of design through a combination of negotiated and competitive contract packages and subcontracts designed to optimize construction, supporting participation by a variety of small and disadvantaged contractors and suppliers.

King County Metro also plans to procure bus lifts for installation by the GC/CM team at multiple locations. All three contracts are expected to begin selection later this year.

The agency expects that much of the construction to be provided by the GC/CM will be procured under a variety of subcontracts. King County Metro expects to work collaboratively with the selected GC/CM team to identify subcontracting opportunities, which the agency would provide for greater opportunity for small and disadvantaged subcontractors and suppliers. Under the State PRC approval, the selected GC/CM (with King County Metro’s concurrence) will be allowed to select and negotiate subcontracts for electrical, mechanical, civil utilities, underground tank and vehicle lift work.

All three selections are expected to start this year. The agency conducted open houses in November 2023 to introduce the projects and plans to conduct additional open houses as the procurements draw near. King County Metro expects to hold an additional open house later this year to explain its updated plans.

Bundle 2 – SGR electrical and trolley infrastructure

Bundle 2 consists of eight projects focused on electrical infrastructure refurbishment, primarily focused on sustaining and improving King County Metro’s trolley bus system. It is expected to include switchgear, medium voltage switches and substation replacements. Initial project estimates for the eight projects are $58.6 million, subject to validation as planning and design advances.

King County Metro says the work is currently planned to be delivered through a progressive design-build contract subject to approval by the State of Washington’s Capital Projects Advisory Review Board Project Review Committee. Under this method, a single design and construction team is hired early in the projects based primarily on qualifications to develop plans and costs meeting the owner’s requirements. The approach will allow King County Metro to work collaboratively with the selected team to identify significant consulting, supply and construction subcontracting opportunities which the agency said would be selected later.

The agency says it envisions holding one or more additional open house events prior to submitting its PRC application and plans to begin selecting a team during 2025. King County Metro anticipates selecting a team consisting of the prime contractors and designers in the initial selection and collaboratively selecting a large portion of remaining team members later to maximize opportunities for participation by a diverse array of firms.

Equality and social justice goals will be set in the near future as part of the procurement process. King County’s Master Community Workforce Agreement will apply to the project.