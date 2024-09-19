Pace proposes improvements to transit services in 2025 operational budget

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) revealed its proposed 2025 budget at the agency’s recent board of directors’ meeting. The agency details plans for a capital program and fully funded operational budgets for both fixed route and paratransit services, with no fare increases or reductions in service. Pace plans to see more service on the road to meet the growing market demand from both returning and new riders in 2025.

These proceedings mark the beginning of the public input process on the coming year’s plan for operating costs and capital investments. Beginning Oct. 18, 2024, Pace will hold a series of in-person and virtual public hearings to present its proposed 2025 Operating Budget, 2026-2027 Two-Year Financial Plan and 2025-2029 Five-Year Capital Program. The full schedule of hearings will be available on Sept. 25, 2024.

The agency says the balanced 2025 budget upholds Pace’s commitment to fiscal responsibility while advancing its mission to provide accessible, equitable and innovative public transportation, including critical capital infrastructure investments.

“It’s great to see that we’re going to be able to move forward with a number of projects next year, including the electrification of our North Division, our ADA facility in Schaumburg and our South Acceptance facility in Markham,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski.

Building on initiatives from the previous year, the 2025 budget continues to offer ADA-certified customers with a valid Regional Transportation Authority ADA Paratransit Permit ID card for free fares on the Pace fixed-route bus system. The budget also includes provisions to enhance service frequency, add trips and provide additional subsidy support for Pace’s dial-a-ride partners.

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger noted that the proposed budget, “will power our agency with critical investments and service initiatives that put the needs of our riders first and continues our positive momentum to address our region’s evolving mobility habits.”

Pace staff will report on feedback from the upcoming public hearings during the November board of directors meeting, where the board will consider adopting the final budget before submitting it to the Regional Transportation Authority for approval.