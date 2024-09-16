WisDOT appoints Kristina Boardman as first women to serve as secretary of transportation

Kristina Boardman has been named Wisconsin’s secretary of transportation by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Boardman becomes the first woman to lead the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) after serving in a variety of roles in the agency, including deputy secretary and administrator of the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

As deputy secretary, Boardman was the department’s COO, overseeing operations for an agency with 3,200 employees, dozens of field offices and a biennial budget of more than $8 billion.

Key accomplishments include innovating an online service for customers to title and register their vehicles, implementing the federal REAL ID program in Wisconsin and expanding opportunities to schedule appointments at DMV service centers.

“It’s been a privilege to work at WisDOT serving the people of Wisconsin for the last 19 years,” Boardman said. “The opportunity to now lead the department I love is a true honor and a responsibility that I do not take lightly. I will build on the progress we’ve made to improve our transportation system in recent years and will continue to share WisDOT’s story so the public understands the crucial work we do every day to improve safety and mobility in Wisconsin.”

Boardman’s responsibilities for WisDOT include:

Support the WisDOT workforce with ongoing opportunities for engagement and support.

Maximize the funding opportunities of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to bring needed resources to Wisconsin

Strengthen technology and tools to best deliver safe and efficient self-service opportunities to customers and stakeholders

Support continued investment in transportation to deliver on core responsibilities to safely connect the public

In addition to her time at WisDOT, Boardman has nearly three decades of state government service, including 10 years as a legislative aide for the Wisconsin State Assembly, before transitioning to WisDOT in 2005. She also served as chair of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators International Board of Directors for the 2022-23 federal fiscal year.

Boardman is taking over for former secretary Craig Thompson, who Gov. Evers appointed to lead WisDOT in 2019.