RIPTA to explore better transit options through Metro Connector Study.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) has launched the Metro Connector Study, an initiative aiming to explore options for providing fast, frequent and reliable service that connects major transportation hubs, regional activity centers and residential neighborhoods across metropolitan Providence, R.I.

A recommendation of Rhode Island’s 2020 statewide Transit Master Plan, Transit Forward Rhode Island, the study will explore rapid transit options connecting the communities of Cumberland, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, Cranston and Warwick. Based on population and other factors, RIPTA says the demand for transit in this part of the metro Providence region is some of the greatest in New England and on par with major cities in other parts of the United States. RIPTA will examine the potential for light rail and bus rapid transit operating on dedicated routes to provide faster and more reliable service.

“The Metro Connector Study is a crucial first step in enhancing our region’s connectivity from north to south,” said Christopher Durand, RIPTA interim CEO. “It represents a significant opportunity for investment in our shared future through improved transit, particularly by enhancing access in high-demand corridors for our most transit-dependent residents, thereby improving access to jobs and essential services.”

Corridors linking Cumberland, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Downtown Providence, CCRI Warwick and TF Green International Airport will be studied.

Public feedback

The agency encourages both riders and non-riders to participate in an online survey to share their input. The survey, available until Oct. 7, 2024, will provide valuable insights to guide the study. For those without internet access, the survey can also be completed over the phone.

In addition to the online survey, three public meetings are planned.

The study is being funded through a $900,000 United States Department of Transportation grant made available through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity program, as well as the Unified Planning Work Program and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.