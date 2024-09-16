Four eastern Ontario transit agencies to invest C$83 million in public transit improvements.

Four communities in eastern Ontario, Canada, are working to improve public transit systems through a combined investment of more than C$83 million (US$61 million). The funding comes from the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the municipalities of Cornwall, Kingston, Peterborough and Trent Hills, Ontario.

“This is fantastic news for eastern Ontario,” said Mark Gerretsen, member of parliament for Kingston and the Islands. “Investing in public transit infrastructure is an investment in our communities. Expanding transit options helps people get to work, school, home and essential services, making our communities stronger.”

The government of Canada will be investing C$30.1 million (US$22 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to support 18 public transit infrastructure projects. The government of Ontario is contributing C$25.1 million (US$18.5 million). The municipalities of Cornwall, Kingston, Peterborough and Trent Hills are contributing a combined C$28.5 million (US$21 million). This stream supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Kingston Transit will be adding 13 battery-electric buses to its fleet and improving pedestrian and cyclist infrastructure, including new off-road trails, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. The city will also build new transit stations and bus shelters.

“This investment, in collaboration with our federal and provincial governments, is not just about improving our public transit system—it’s about creating a more sustainable, connected and vibrant community,” said City of Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson. “By adding electric buses and enhancing our infrastructure, we are building a city that puts people first, reduces our carbon footprint and fosters greater mobility for all. I am grateful for this partnership and am looking forward to seeing how these improvements will benefit our community.”

Peterborough Transit is working to enhance its fleet with new diesel-powered buses and upgrading its main transit terminal for greater safety and comfort. Accessible features, such as smooth concrete pads, sidewalk connections and transit shelters, are also being installed at bus stops.

"The city of Peterborough is proud to partner with the federal and provincial governments to invest in our public transit system,” said City of Peterborough Mayor Jeff Leal. “By improving reliability, accessibility and the user experience, we are making it easier for people to get to work, school, home and to access essential services in our community."

Cornwall Transit is improving its rider experience with new bus shelters, concrete pads and bus signs in high-traffic areas while also supporting the transit system with new technology and software.

“On behalf of the city of Cornwall, I want to thank our provincial and federal partners for this funding. These investments will help us ensure that we are able to meet the growing needs of our transit system and better serve our residents,” said City of Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale.

The municipality of Trent Hills is acquiring a transit vehicle to support its accessible rural transit program, which provides community members an affordable way to access social opportunities and essential services.

“Trent Hills is happy to work with our transportation partner, Community Care Northumberland, to provide responsive and accessible transit options,” said Municipality of Trent Hills Mayor Bob Crate. “We thank the Public Transit Infrastructure program for the investment in rural transportation that helps our residents stay connected to the services and spaces that matter to them.”